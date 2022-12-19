Almost a year ago, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency for the Tenderloin neighborhood. In a fiery address, she vowed to crack down on outdoor drug use, get more people into treatment and clean up streets and sidewalks.
Twelve months later, the cornerstone of that temporary initiative, a drop-in homeless-services hub turned supervised-consumption site called the Tenderloin Center, has closed. And plans for a new facility that could offer similar services are on hold.
It’s all left many scratching their heads over why The City would open a new public health facility that cost $22 million and attracted around 400 people per day, just to close it months later without a clear indication of what’s to follow.
“My biggest criticism is not closing a center that was quite expensive and had its fair share of issues, but it’s closing that without a plan for what comes next. That makes no sense to me,” said Supervisor Dean Preston, whose district now includes the Tenderloin. “The entire thing was very poorly planned, and that kind of lack of planning didn’t need to happen.”
Will they, won’t they?
Since 2020, the number of fatal overdoses is 76% higher than deaths related to COVID-19 in San Francisco. Nearly 600 people have died of overdose so far in 2022, largely driven by fentanyl, an opioid about 50 times more potent than heroin.
To the public, Breed has stated her support for supervised drug consumption as one tool that The City could employ to help combat overdose deaths.
In practice, The City has closed its only operating supervised drug consumption center and is now sitting on plans to continue the model, despite scientific research supporting these sites as one tool for overdose prevention in over 200 locations globally.
“Mayor Breed has said The City tried something new, knowing there would be successes and lessons learned, and an opportunity to build and grow from there,” Noel Sanchez, a mayoral spokesperson, said in an email. “Our initiative is still underway. The transition from crisis operations to sustained operations in July 2022 represented The City’s ongoing commitment to the Tenderloin.”
But Breed did not initially set out to open a supervised consumption site in her initial declaration, those tasked with running the Tenderloin Center told The Examiner.
“In full fairness to the mayor and the Department of Emergency Management, who kicked the project off, they were not intending to open a supervised consumption site, that was never explicitly said to us,” said Vitka Eisen, president and CEO of HealthRIGHT 360, a healthcare provider that led overdose prevention services at the Tenderloin Center.
The nonprofit was among a handful of service providers operating at the Tenderloin Center, and its leaders, many of whom are in recovery themselves, spearheaded the push to get overdose prevention and supervised drug consumption services to the Tenderloin, Eisen said.
“We believed that we couldn’t do the work without it and we were willing to take the risk to do that because lives were at stake and we believed we needed to do something different,” Eisen said. “The folks at HealthRight wanted to do that work. One person moved from Louisiana because he was so excited to do this work. I’m just really grateful we had the opportunity.”
Leaders at the Department of Emergency Management said they handed off overdose prevention to the Department of Public Health.
“The Tenderloin Center was always intended to be a place where people could get off the street and link to needed services. The more harm reduction component of the program, when that grew, that is when DEM stepped back from running it because it really was much more of a public health initiative,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of the Department of Emergency Management.
On Dec. 9, the Department of Public Health paused its plans for replacement supervised consumption sites at planned wellness hubs, which The City announced in September would cover some of the services that the Tenderloin Center offered.
It’s unclear now when those new supervised consumption sites could come online.
“I believe that Mayor Breed also believes in this model. So what happened? The city attorney said that he was for this. So what happened?” said Lydia Bransten, executive director of the Gubio Project, a homeless services nonprofit in the Mission that, until recently, was working with the Department of Public Health to open a wellness hub. “We have offered to do a New York model, and that was also taken off the table.”
Carroll pointed out that operations under the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative evolved as conditions in the area also changed. The project kicked off at the height of the COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021. Many businesses in the area were still closed and traffic on Market Street was a fraction of what it is today.
As cases dropped and the economy recovered, UN Plaza became a less attractive location to center the emergency effort.
“We opened the Tenderloin Center, and things continued to get better with COVID and reopening. There were a lot of clashes with what we were doing,” Carroll said, noting concerns from nearby theater, grocery and other businesses. “The location became more challenging over time. … We did this experiment and then it was time for it to end in this particular location in this way.”
Bransten and leaders at the SF AIDS Foundation, another nonprofit that was preparing to help offer supervised consumption services at a wellness hub, said they were shocked and confused about why The City pulled the plug on opening new supervised consumption sites.
Breed pointed to legal barriers“When it comes to overdose prevention programs, I want to see them happen in San Francisco. But there remain serious legal issues that have not been addressed for city-operated and city-funded sites,” Breed said at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. “This is one of the biggest holdups to why we have not moved forward, but I am aggressively interested in doing so.”
Supervised drug consumption sites are illegal in California and in the U.S. This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a state bill that would have permitted the model in three cities, including San Francisco. But in places like Rhode Island and New York, health departments and nonprofits are moving ahead with the model as conditions get dire.
Shortly after the governor’s veto, however, Breed repeated her commitment to embracing {span}innovative strategies to deal with The City’s deadliest crisis{/span}.
In New York, safe consumption services are privately funded, shifting the legal risk off of the government to service providers. Bransten said her nonprofit was ready to implement such a model in partnership with the Department of Public Health and take on those costs and risks.
City and community leaders from all sides can agree on one thing: The emergency in the Tenderloin is not over.
“The emergency that triggered that declaration continues. Overdoses and other challenges in the Tenderloin persist,” Preston said.
Some progress made
Since December 2021, as part of the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative, more than 1,600 overdoses were reversed with over 330 of those occurring inside the Tenderloin Center. About 1,600 people were placed into a shelter, and 1,000 of those placements occurred at the Tenderloin Center. At least 200 people were provided with permanent housing.
Thousands of meals, showers and loads of laundry were also provided there. Yet only a small portion of visitors went on to drug treatment.
The Tenderloin Emergency also brought renewed attention and resources to the neighborhood that were desperately needed, community leaders said. There is now an increased presence of community ambassadors in the neighborhood, for example, and more resources are dedicated to cleaning sidewalks.
“What happened in the Tenderloin in the last year is amazing,” said Jalal Alabsi, a father of two kids who moved to the Tenderloin from Yemen eight years ago. “Drug use, it’s better, but we have to work more. That’s a big problem for our kids and the homeless and people who live here. If we can improve the situation with drug dealers, there will be less drug use.”
Kate Robinson, executive director of the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, applauded how the project brought together nonprofits and city agencies that weren’t in conversation with one another before the emergency declaration.
“We have a lot more stewardship throughout the neighborhood now. We have Urban Alchemy, Code Tenderloin, park stewards at all three neighborhood parks, and our safe passage program,” she said. “These are people out there every day coordinating and looking after the safety of others. A lot of that was brought about and better resourced because of the Emergency Declaration.”
Now, Robinson said, the attention must shift to keeping that progress moving.
The emergency initiative is over, but its follow-up sustained operations phase entails new “joint field operations” in the Tenderloin managed by the Department of Emergency Management, plus a new Tenderloin Community Action Plan, a community-led initiative that the San Francisco Planning Department is facilitating.
In June 2022, the Mayor’s Office approved $4.1 million to support the community action plan.
That plan is still in development, and residents are now able to vote online on parts they want to see funded. But supervised drug consumption sites aren’t on the list.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who added that he’s not yet convinced about the idea of wellness hubs, said of the upcoming budget cycle: “Spending $22 million on something like the Tenderloin Center when its benefits are unclear is a luxury that this city is not going to have.”