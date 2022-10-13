Trump Urged Armed Supporters to Capitol, White House Aide Testifies

The January 6th Committee holds what is likely to be its final public hearing on the attack on the capitol in 2021. Video supplied by PBS.  

 Jason Andrew/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is planning Thursday to present a sweeping summation of its case against former President Donald Trump at what could be its final public hearing, seeking to reveal damning new evidence about Trump’s state of mind and his central role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Armed with new witness interviews and unreleased footage of the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, the panel is planning to argue that Trump’s lies about widespread voter fraud inspired far-right extremists and election deniers who present a continuing threat to American democracy.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.