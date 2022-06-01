Ten years ago, the San Francisco indie pop group Girls took the stage at the Primavera Music Festival in Barcelona, Spain, supported by a phalanx of backup singers and gracing a platform lushly adorned with flowers.
During their their June 1, 2010 set, the band charged through a collection of their most popular songs — the ebullient surf-pop anthem “Lust for Life,” the shape-shifting garage rock nugget “Honey Bunny” and their iconic shoegaze classic “Hellhole Ratrace,” which closed the night.
Like most Girls shows, it was an invigorating, immersive experience, filled with moments of deep connection. But unknown to the thousands of fans gathered, that would be the band’s final appearance, capping off a miraculous, mercurial and altogether too-brief career.
“I didn’t know for sure if that Primavera show was going to be the last one, but we were all aware that a decision needed to be made,” said Girls co-founder, multiinstrumentalist and chief creative visionary Christopher Owens. “I was probably terrified that I’d have to take control of the band and do something. It was an extremely hard thing for me to actually do.”
With the 10-year anniversary of that sendoff performance now here, Owens remains an iconic San Francisco figure for many. But one who has increasingly drawn away from the public eye.
In the decade since his band last played, Owens has enjoyed a series of professional successes while also enduring some crushing personal losses, including the death of his longtime bandmate and Girls co-founder, Chet “JR” White. He has watched nearly all of his friends leave the city he’s long called home, and he’s struggled to sustain momentum with his post-Girls career, which has included three solo albums.
But he’s insistent that he still has plenty to offer. He’s been busking on city streets, honing his guitar skills and he has a trove of unreleased material from past recording sessions with Curls, his short-lived band that followed Girls.
“I'm always writing songs,” said Owens. “And I'm playing guitar now more than ever.”
During the Girls heyday of 2007-2012, San Francisco was the epicenter of the national indie rock conversation, with garage rock bands (Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall), experimental shoegaze types (Weekend, Tamaryn) and offbeat folkies (Fresh & Onlys, Sonny and the Sunsets), all garnering national attention.
With their unique interpolation of Beach Boys melodies, neo-psychedelic rock musings and Velvet Underground-level tales of urbanity, Girls didn’t fit neatly into any of those niches. But they stood out above the rest, earning glowing reviews in publications like The New York Times, the Atlantic and Pitchfork, the latter describing Owens as having “a preternatural gift for turning clichés into deeply affecting songs … as long as he is writing and singing, no matter what else is going on and being referenced, the music will be utterly his.”
Over the course of their short career, the band released two full-length records — 2009’s “Album” and 2011’s “Father, Son, Holy Ghost”— and one EP, 2010’s “Broken Dreams Club,” which all received unanimous critical praise.
While they captured the attention of a national audience, Girls’ music also felt inherently directed at San Francisco. Whether referencing The City in their songs or assembling beautiful collages of late-night romps in their music videos, Girls struck a chord with a populace feeling on the verge of something life-changing and uneasy — an almost knowing sense that these good times must be cherished, because they will not last.
“Chris’ songs were usually about a very distinct feeling or specific person, which gave you the sense you were getting to know him as a person, rather than a band trying to cultivate a mood or image," said Ryan Lynch, of now-defunct pop group Dominant Legs and one-time member of Girls. "It felt like Chris and JR were fated to work together. They both celebrated our city and an era of the Mission that is dear to me and a lot of other people. Fans gravitated to the glimpse they gave of our little community. Right before it was all about to change, unfortunately.”
A decade on, a new cohort of bands — mostly of the jangle pop variety and representing Slumberland Records — are once again drawing national attention to the local scene, which can make it easy to forget the impact of Girls. Owens, once a member of a vibrant local collective, is no longer attached to the music ecosystem, and it has been years since he performed live.
“I’m to the point where I know maybe three people in town,” said Owens. “So, I just don’t see myself engaging in the local music scene. It’s kind of like beating a dead horse to me.”
Owens — who grew up in the Children of God cult — said the gradual scattering of his friends from San Francisco was particularly painful, since he’s not close to his family. Included in those painful losses was the dissolution of his nine-year relationship with girlfriend and Vampire Weekend muse Hannah Hunt.
A sense of abandonment was further roiled by his ongoing struggles with addiction. While in Girls, Owens never hid his battles with opiates, and when the band broke up, there was an assumption that drugs played a role in the demise. He says he has turned a page on those days now.
“I can honestly say for the first time in a long time, that I’m sort of out of the woods now and I'm feeling great,” said Owens. “I’ve put a lot of scary things behind me. I’m the healthiest I’ve ever felt.”
When White — who played bass and produced the Girls’ albums — died in October 2020, many speculated that drugs played a role in his death, but Owens said he still hasn’t been told the exact cause from White’s family. He said that White struggled with weight problems at the end of his life, which could have been a factor, and he also speculated that it might have been due to COVID-19 complications.
“We were still very close right until the end,” said Owens. “I talked to him not long before he died. It was a shock for me. I knew he was unhealthy, but I didn't ever think it would get to that. It’s just incredibly sad. I miss him.”
White’s death came a little over a year after Owens disbanded Curls, a group that channeled Girls’ earnest songwriting approach into more baroque pop offerings. Owens said that Curls recorded an entire album’s worth of material and were ready to tour behind that effort, but familial commitments from the other members ultimately led to its dissolution.
Only months after the band broke up, the pandemic hit, drawing Owens’ attention away from that project. But he still has all those Curls’ songs recorded and he’s been speaking with some record labels about releasing the material sometime in the near future.
“The music that we made during those sessions was amazing,” said Owens. “Like some of the best stuff I’ve ever done. I’m really excited to share those songs soon.”
Owens, who still lives in San Francisco, said he’s more than making ends meet through the residual checks he gets from the licensing of his music and from his record label. He also makes money through busking, something he’s honed over the years.
“I’ve been playing for people on the street like this off and on since I was 13 years old,” said Owens, who also credits his manager for helping him stay on top of his finances.
Owens said he’s in a great place at the moment, and as he looks back on that final show with Girls, he has no regrets.
“Nobody will have a memory from a Girls show that had bad vibes,” said Owens. “Maybe most people wouldn’t have ended it when we did, but I think it was the right time. That band was bigger than all of us, and it should be protected in that way now. Girls is one of those few bands that will always be perfect.”