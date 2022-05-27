President Biden address the nation the evening of the Uvalde murders. Here’s the speech he should have delivered:
Good evening, fellow Americans. I had hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again. Yet here we are.
Tomorrow I will deliver to Congress a bill to ban assault weapons, close loopholes that allow guns to be sold without background checks, require gun owners to be licensed and end the sale of firearms to teenagers.
The conventional wisdom is that those who promote such measures are sacrificing their political future on a losing cause. So be it.
There are little kids lying in pools of blood tonight. There are mothers and fathers who, at this very moment, are sorting through blood-stained clothing to confirm a small corpse is their child. How could anyone serving in public office do nothing? We must try.
Let’s be honest about what we can accomplish. With 400 million firearms already in American hands, these measures will not put an end to gun violence. Assault weapons account for less than one in 10 murders. But those aren’t reasons not to act. Imagine for a moment what it would mean to the mother standing outside that elementary school this evening, praying beyond hope that her child is alive, if even a fraction of the slaughter could be reduced.
Americans have lost faith in their government because they don’t see us trying to fix problems. A tragedy like today’s demands action. And as commander-in-chief, I intend to act.
Before anyone has the chance to say otherwise, let me be clear: I respect gun rights, I respect gun owners, and as long as I am president, no one is coming for your guns. I appreciate those who are fearful that there is a slippery slope between common sense gun laws and abolishing gun rights. But we cannot let that fear — dishonestly hyped by those who profit from gun sales — stand in the way of protecting our children.
These are not radical measures. Cars kill roughly the same number of people each year as guns. We don’t ban them. Yet we register vehicles and license drivers — common sense laws that prevent further deaths.
The gun lobby tells us the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. They are lying to you. Ask yourself this: Why is the National Rifle Association prohibiting guns at its own convention this weekend when former President Trump speaks? What about the good guys with guns? It’s a cheap marketing line. No one in their right minds believes that we can count on pistol-packing elementary school teachers, let alone fourth graders, to defend themselves against armed madmen.
We are also told that now is not the time to politicize the issue. So, when is the right time? If we wait for a pause in the killings we will never act. Tragically, there are no pauses.
Trust me, the gun lobby is not sleeping tonight. It’s not that their conscience is getting to them. They are figuring out ways to fool you into thinking that the Constitution protects their profits. The Constitution protects the right to bear arms, not the right for gun manufacturers to make fortunes selling weapons of war to civilians. It was a madman that pulled the trigger, but it was their product that killed those fourth graders and their teachers.
There have been 27 school shootings reported in the United States this year alone, and it is only May. What sort of lesson are we teaching our kids when our response to the horrors at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and now Uvalde is to throw up our hands?
I call on Congress to vote on these measures before its summer recess. What they don’t accomplish I will attempt by executive action. Those who object can vote us out of office. But those who do the gun lobby’s bidding must also face the public’s judgment. Don’t filibuster or use procedural gimmicks to deprive Americans of an honest debate. Tell us what you are doing to protect our kids. If mental health is the problem, then show us your plans to invest in a solution. If school security is lacking, show us your blueprints to fix it. In the meantime, don’t stand in the way of making it more difficult for mentally unstable people from obtaining deadly weapons.
I know many Americans feel helpless tonight. Washington insiders tell us we are incapable of coming together on anything having to do with guns. Let’s see. For the sake of those defenseless children who will never return home, and for their parents who will never again hug them, I pledge the remainder of my presidency to this battle.
Marc Sandalow has written about San Francisco Bay Area politics from the nation’s capital since 1993.