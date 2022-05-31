In 2019, I was assaulted in San Francisco by two people who were breaking into my car. My experience was only worsened by my interactions with the police, who were ill-equipped to support someone experiencing a traumatic event and who ultimately took no action.
San Francisco will vote soon on Proposition H, the recall attempt against District Attorney Chesa Boudin that would double down on incarceration and policing in the name of “justice.” But when I think back on the assault, especially as someone who has worked closely with people who have been incarcerated, I don’t believe justice would have been served by long prison sentences. Justice would have looked like people in our city having what they need so they aren’t driven to steal. It would have looked like the people who harmed me understanding the impact of their actions and never assaulting anyone again. It would have looked like not being assaulted in the first place.
The assault happened before Boudin was elected, when harsh crime policies were in place. But those policies did not stop the assault, and they did not bring about justice or healing for me.
Later that year, when Boudin was elected as district attorney, I felt hopeful to have a leader who understood that our criminal legal system didn’t serve justice as it promised. I was excited for a DA who utilizes restorative justice to foster conversations and solutions promoting healing, and who works to address the root causes of crime.
I’ve worked in reentry programs, supporting individuals reintegrate into society after incarceration, and now I work in public health. I can tell you that crime rates don’t go down because of racist and classist policies that rely on our cruel policing and imprisonment systems. The way to reduce car break-ins and other crimes is to invest in all of our communities so they can thrive — with affordable housing, education, health care and job opportunities.
The backers of the recall claim they want Boudin out for his supposed inaction as a prosecutor. But Boudin has taken decisive action during his time in office. In his time, the DA’s Victim Services division has expanded and reached more people impacted by crime than ever before, even as numbers of reported violent crimes have dropped. Those vital services, which felt inaccessible to me as a crime victim in 2019, are a high priority for Boudin.
Boudin ran for this office with a commitment to address the root causes of crime, and the ways our criminal justice system disproportionately harms low-income and Black, Indigenous and people of color, reinforcing cycles of crime and violence. This recall attempt is a threat to the future of criminal justice reform and to real justice for victims of crime in San Francisco.
The backers of Prop. H began planning this recall effort just days after Boudin took office. Their claims that he has done anything out of alignment with his campaign promises are not based in fact. While some may not agree with Boudin, he has always been transparent about his values and approach. San Franciscans should not fall for this bald-faced attempt to strip power from progressive DAs across the country. As a victim of crime myself, I plan to vote against this recall, and stand with those working to create a system to advance true public safety for all.
The outcome of Prop. H will not just impact San Franciscans. If it passes, this recall will encourage recalls of progressive district attorneys across the country who are working to hold police and criminal legal systems accountable. It would set San Francisco back to the days when harsh sentencing and over-policing were applauded, with no mind paid to the damage incarceration does to BIPOC and low-income communities that I’ve seen firsthand in my work — the stolen years, the families torn apart, the toll on physical and mental health, the growing racial wealth gap and the lifelong housing and employment discrimination faced by people after they return home from prison.
Don’t use victims of crime to justify the attack on our district attorney. Don’t weaponize us to push San Francisco back to a criminal legal system reliant on harsh crime policies that do not make our communities safer. We finally have a district attorney committed to getting to the root causes of crimes and creating opportunities for real justice and healing. Recalling him before we have time to see the results of his efforts would be a true setback for crime victims in San Francisco. Vote no on Prop H.
Amie Fishman is a public health worker who has lived in San Francisco for over 20 years.