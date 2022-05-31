It is not uncommon to come across warbled expressions of disappointment over the phenomenon called “California.” Sometime around 2005, if I recall correctly, I encountered one of those LA Times Letters to the Editor in which the author was celebrating his purchase of an expansive home somewhere in Oklahoma, together with swimming pool and accordant conveniences denied him in California.
My immediate rejoinder, also published in the Times, was that besides the obvious fact that it was thanks to the sale of his California house that he was enabled to access such enviable wealth, one might at least have expected a residue of closing gratitude, despite his complaints, for all that California had given him and his family. But gratitude has never been a virtue among the carpetbaggers who occasionally descend on California, squeeze it for all it is worth, and leave with nary a backward glance other than the familiar sigh of relief to escape such apparently toxic circumstances.
Plus ça change …. Here we go again, circa 2022, in this case with Frank Holland’s “California’s crisis of faith” in the May 22 issue of The Examiner. Starting off with a set of nostalgic images of a romanticized California, the author quickly allies himself with recent departees loaded with apparent “chin-stroking ruminations about the state’s problems.” These include the increased number of fires, ineffective school systems, “sprawling homeless encampments” and loads of friends leaving the Bay Area.
Above all, Holland’s threnody is laced by a former optimism about the future of California souring into final despair over the possibilities of any future functionality. The final sledgehammer to such optimism is the author’s belief in the apparent permanence of a generalized loss of faith in the California to come.
Such silliness would not be worth a rejoinder if it were not the favorite pastime of California critics who get so much wrong. First of all, Holland completely ignores the positive elements to California’s present status among world economies. Indeed, that status is even higher than it was in 2000-2001 when California ranked the fifth economy in the world. After volatile oscillations, which never dropped it below the rating of eighth or ninth, California is back in fifth place as of 2021 figures — right behind Germany, Japan, China and the rest of the United States.
Putting aside the counterargument that California would never have achieved such a ranking if it were not part of the United States — an impressionistic inference that has never been worked out with the proper statistical prognostications of what an independent California might constitute on a global scale — the point here is to remind us not only that California is a hugely potent economic power but also that the last few years have seen its further global ascendancy.
Further, people leaving the state need not necessarily be a bad thing. The history of California since the late 1890s has been one of an accelerative population growth with attendant problems that committed Californian citizens and leaders have dealt with rather successfully, notwithstanding some serious errors of unreflective growth policies. In fact, it is not such a bad situation to have reached the present plateau of 39 million inhabitants, allowing us to think a little less frenetically about what kind of effective policies should be installed for a present and future California.
In any case, the strength of any counter to Holland’s apparent disillusionment should not rest on some robust display of California boosterism — easy though it is to remain impressed, even amazed, by what California has produced over a relatively brief period of time. Rather, the counterargument must fully acknowledge the very serious challenges of the moment — serious enough, but not necessarily more serious than Depression California (see former Examiner contributor Kevin Starr’s exemplary account of that period in Endangered Dreams) — and to take action as intelligent citizens and residents deeply concerned with the prosperity and longevity of their chosen patria.
Fortunately, 21st-century population patterns show California moving from having been a “migration magnet” to “a more self-contained society that depends on its present members,” according to the USC Center for the Continuing Study of the California Economy. California's increasingly multicultural population, with its sizable Latino and Asian Pacific representations, speaks to a maturing society that is here to stay and willing to work out the major tasks that need to be faced and overcome.
In all the rhetoric of Holland’s lamentations, there is not the slightest suggestion of what such a patria might mean to him. Patria, or natal soil, is the land beloved of the true patriot, one who does not go running off to superior “functionality” elsewhere, as the author of this piece seems to recommend. It means first and foremost a love far more imbedded and long-lived than the kind of superficial recollections with which Holland launches his ruminations. If others were to follow his road to the primacy of mere “functionality,” no socially organized community, state or commonwealth could long survive. We are not nomads in search of a better return to our buck, but citizens and dwellers of a particular environment and land.
That a particular personage has resolved to be driven “away from my native state” after “the better part of 40 years” seems sad, but it is probably a very good thing for California, given his lack of the kind of profound loyalty to land and culture that we see even today among the courageous citizens of the Ukraine. California certainly needs help, and it will come from those of its members who are ready to fight on for a future that, starry-eyed fools that they be, strongly associate more with this magical state than with any other location on Earth.
As to Holland and his ilk, one can only proffer a gentle parting: Good riddance — and (please) don’t slam the door as you leave!
Josef Chytry is author of "Mountain of Paradise: Reflections on the Emergence of Greater California as a World Civilization" and founding managing editor of the journal Industrial and Corporate Change at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business.