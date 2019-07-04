Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (SFGH) (Examiner file photo)

ZSFGH patient stabbed on hospital campus

ZSFGH stabbing victim was already a patient at the hospital

The victim of a stabbing at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital campus on Monday afternoon was a patient at the hospital, hospital officials have confirmed.

ZSFGH spokesperson Brent Andrews said that he could not comment on the man’s condition on Thursday, but confirmed that the man had been receiving services at the hospital at the time of the incident. No arrests have been reported.

San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about a physical altercation reported at the hospital’s Family Health Center at 995 Potrero Ave. at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Monday, said San Francisco Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Nancy Crowley.

Crowley said the department provides law enforcement services to some of the hospital’s patient-related buildings.

“There was no mention of weapons at the time [of the call]. On our way, we noticed an adult male who was walking toward the Emergency Department. He was clearly injured from some sort of a wound,” said Crowley, adding that a deputy escorted the victim to the Emergency Department, where he received medical care.

Crowley said that deputies responded to the site of the altercation but were unable to locate any suspects. A suspect description has been shared internally with law enforcement partners, and responding San Francisco police officers dusted the scene for fingerprints.

According to Crowley, the victim reported that he did not know the suspect. Crowley added that the incident is under investigation.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
State bar issues fraud alert concerning immigration attorneys, consultants

Just Posted

Sunset merchants up in arms over plans to cut parking spaces on Great Highway

Three-year SFMTA project could remove nearly 100 spots between Santiago and Ulloa

Anti-tax groups fight homelessness, childcare ballot measures in court hearing

Millions at stake as city defends initiatives passed with less than two-thirds majority

District 6 supervisor takes on canine ‘poop problem’

San Francisco’s struggles with human poop in public places have made national… Continue reading

Family sues SF over death of elderly woman found in hospital stairwell

Lawsuit alleges city failed to care for 75-year-old Ruby Lee Andersen

Hundreds block streets with protest of immigrant detentions

Groups call on Feinstein, Pelosi to cut off funding for facilities

Most Read