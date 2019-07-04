ZSFGH patient stabbed on hospital campus

The victim of a stabbing at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital campus on Monday afternoon was a patient at the hospital, hospital officials have confirmed.

ZSFGH spokesperson Brent Andrews said that he could not comment on the man’s condition on Thursday, but confirmed that the man had been receiving services at the hospital at the time of the incident. No arrests have been reported.

San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about a physical altercation reported at the hospital’s Family Health Center at 995 Potrero Ave. at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Monday, said San Francisco Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Nancy Crowley.

Crowley said the department provides law enforcement services to some of the hospital’s patient-related buildings.

“There was no mention of weapons at the time [of the call]. On our way, we noticed an adult male who was walking toward the Emergency Department. He was clearly injured from some sort of a wound,” said Crowley, adding that a deputy escorted the victim to the Emergency Department, where he received medical care.

Crowley said that deputies responded to the site of the altercation but were unable to locate any suspects. A suspect description has been shared internally with law enforcement partners, and responding San Francisco police officers dusted the scene for fingerprints.

According to Crowley, the victim reported that he did not know the suspect. Crowley added that the incident is under investigation.

