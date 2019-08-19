RIders board and disembark an Antioch-bound train at Powell Street BART station on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Woman struck, killed by BART train at Powell Station

A woman was struck and killed by a BART train at the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco late Sunday night, forcing the closure of the

station late Sunday into early Monday morning, according to BART officials.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi said the person was struck around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The San Francisco Fire Department, BART police and the San Francisco coroner responded to the scene.

According to Filippi, based on witness statements, foul play is not suspected. BART officials have extended their condolences to the victim’s family.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency offered mutual aid on the Muni F-line on Market Street as BART trains ran through the station.

Filippi said the Monday morning commute shouldn’t be affected by the incident and trains shouldn’t be delayed by the time the system reopens.

