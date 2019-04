The victim was injured Wednesday night on Golden Gate Avenue

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed Wednesday night in the Tenderloin after attempting to mace her attacker during an argument, police said.

The woman was stabbed with a knife on Golden Gate Avenue between Hyde and Larkin streets at around 10:17 p.m.

Police said she tried to mace the suspect but missed.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or made an arrest.

