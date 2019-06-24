Woman killed in Noe Valley identified

A woman who died in an apparent homicide in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood over the weekend has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as 63-year-old Alice James.

At 8:22 a.m. Saturday, a man walked into the San Francisco police Mission Station and told officers his friend may have killed someone, police said.

Officers found James’ body at a residence in the 500 block of Alvarado Street in the Noe Valley neighborhood, and police also went to a home in the 100 block of Aptos Avenue in the Balboa Terrace neighborhood and arrested a 56-year-old man there.

Jail records show that Casey Murray, 56, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and booked into San Francisco county jail at 5:24 p.m.

Police and prosecutors could not immediately confirm Monday that Murray was the person arrested in James’ death.

S.F. Examiner Staff Writer Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez contributed to this report.