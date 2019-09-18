Woman killed, another person critically injured in Mission Terrace fire

The 1-alarm blaze was first reported at 2:07 a.m.

A woman died and another person is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The 1-alarm blaze first reported at 2:07 a.m. at 66 Delano Ave. also claimed the life of a dog, Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Firefighters were performing CPR on the two people rescued before they were transported. The fire was under control at about 3:10 a.m.

The home suffered major damage, but a dollar amount wasn’t immediately provided.

No further information is immediately available

