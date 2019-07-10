Witness to auto burglary mowed down by fleeing suspects

A witness to a vehicle break-in suffered injuries considered life-threatening after the suspects struck them with their vehicle as they fled the scene near the Legion of Honor art museum on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The scene unfolded around 4:03 p.m. in the 100 block of 34th Avenue, police said, when the witness started taking pictures of two suspects who were allegedly burglarizing a vehicle.

When the suspects started to flee in a silver vehicle, they hit the witness, who was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition as of Tuesday night, per police.

No further information was immediately available.

