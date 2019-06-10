Update: SF offers free swimming pool admission to help beat the heat

San Franciscans wilting in Monday’s hot weather may see relief, as The City is expected to cool off Monday night into Tuesday morning.

But in the meantime, The City announced Monday it is offering free admisstion to city pools to help folks cool off.

But before those cooler temperatures hit, San Francisco is expected to hit potential record-breaking temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

SF has a forecasted possible high of 96 degrees Monday, while the record for June 10 is 94 degrees, the National Weather Service wrote.

Emergency officials are advising people to avoid strenuous activities, remain hydrated, and to keep indoors in air-conditioned spaces. The Department of Emergency Management is also asking San Franciscans to check up on neighbors and family who are sensitive to heat, including seniors.

Still warm today but we should start to cool off starting tomorrow. Do you know someone sensitive to heat? Have you checked on them? Mild temperatures to you may be dangerous for a friend, family member or neighbor vulnerable to heat. Info: https://t.co/YgcFibXQcC pic.twitter.com/GlC1Mp8JQx — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) June 10, 2019

Some public air-conditioned spaces include San Francisco’s Main Library, as well as library branches in North Beach, Chinatown, Mission Bay, Glen Park, and a public library space within the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. San Francisco Recreation and Park Department rec centers also sometimes have air-conditioning.

“The next question is relief? When will we see some relief?” wrote the National Weather Service in its Monday update.

Answering their own question, the National Weather Service wrote a “wind reversal” would hit the coast late Monday, which may bring evening clouds to cool off San Francisco.

But interior portions of the Bay Area “will remain hot,” the weather service wrote.

For June 10, the following city pools will be free to the public, according to the Department of Emergency Management:

– Balboa Pool (San Jose Ave. and Havelock): 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Coffman Pool (1701 Visitacion Ave.): 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Hamilton Pool (1900 Geary Blvd.): 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– North Beach Pool (651 Lombard St.): Noon to 5 p.m.

– Rossi Pool (Arguello and Anza): 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

– Sava Pool (19th Ave. and Wawona): 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– MLK Pool (3rd St. and Armstrong): 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This story was updated at 2:30 p.m.

