Westfield Centre mall to reopen Monday

Westfield San Francisco Centre will reopen on June 15, with modified hours and increased efforts to keep the area clean. (Courtesy photo)

Westfield San Francisco Centre is about to reopen for business.

The downtown mall at Market and Fifth streets will open on June 15, with new hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, following “relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols,” according to a news release issued June 12.

“Westfield is looking forward to welcoming back our San Francisco guests as we reopen our doors and begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Leah Heil, vice president of shopping center management in the statement. “We are committed to providing the best experience possible for the community and for our teams, and are working closely with local officials and civic groups to ensure a safe and clean environment as businesses resume operations.”

Among the steps being taken will be: increasing hand sanitizer stations and the frequency of cleaning rest rooms, play areas, dining areas and water fountains; controlling the number of guests entering and waiting in lines, and enforcing policies related to social distancing and mask-wearing.

Westfield malls also are setting up “Line Pass,” an app that enables customers to join a retailer waitlist or book an appointment in advance.

Officials also promise increased availability of customer service workers in the Answers on the Spot program, in which patrons can text (415) 233-8692 with queries about operations, store and center hours and promotions, and other topics.

For more information on which stores are open, visit Westfield San Francisco Centre.

san francisco news

