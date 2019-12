Wednesday will be cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s. East winds will be 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph.

Bay City News

