Arrest made after SF police find dismembered body

The human remains were discovered at the home of a missing man in the Outer Mission

An arrest has been made in connection with a dismembered body found at the home of a missing elderly man, authorities said Thursday.

Joseph Tomlinson, a police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest in the disappearance of 73-year-old Benedict Ching. A source said an arrest warrant had been issued for Stephanie Ching and Douglas Lomas on murder charges.

Stephanie Ching is believed to be the daughter of Benedict Ching, and Lomas is believed to be her partner.

The elderly man was reported missing from his home Monday on the 100 block of Del Monte St. in the Outer Mission.

Responding officers discovered human remains at the single-family house.

Neighbors said Benedict Ching lived alone until his daughter and her partner moved into the house with two children in recent months.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the remains or the cause of death as of late Thursday afternoon.

