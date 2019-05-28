Victim of fatal Tenderloin shooting identified as 43-year-old man

Police chased a suspect in the killing of Leonardo Lundy, 43, into West Oakland

The victim of a deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in San Francisco that led to a police chase across the Bay Bridge was a 43-year-old man with no known city of residence, authorities said Tuesday.

Leonardo Lundy has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who was found shot in a car near Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street around 12:44 p.m. on Saturday.

Lundy died later that day after being taken to a local hospital.

Police chased a suspect who was spotted in a vehicle near the scene of the shooting into West Oakland, where he was arrested. Police said officers recovered a firearm that they believe was used in the shooting.

The suspect was booked into County Jail, but police had not confirmed his name as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting marked the 17th homicide of the year in San Francisco.

Last week, police found a dismembered body while conducting a well-being check on a missing man at his home in the Outer Mission.

The human remains found on the 100 block of Del Monte Street are believed to be of 73-year-old Benedict Ching, but the Medical Examiner’s Office has not formally identified Ching as the victim as of Tuesday.

Two suspects have since been charged with murder in the case after fleeing the country to China. Stephanie Ching, 35, and Douglas Lomas, 44, are in the process of being extradited back to San Francisco.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

