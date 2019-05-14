Victim in fatal stabbing identified

A man fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Sunday evening has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as 42-year-old Bruno Niedzielski.

The stabbing was reported at 7:47 p.m. in the 1100 block of Gilman Avenue. Niedzielski was taken to a hospital but died there, police said.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Salvador Chavez on suspicion of killing Niedzielski. Chavez remains in San Francisco County Jail under no bail, according to jail records.

Police have not released more details about what led to the stabbing.

-Dan McMenamin, Bay City News