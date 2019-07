A man who died after a shooting in the Bayview District has been identified as 30-year old San Francisco resident Donte Hayes.

Hayes was shot at 8:33 a.m Thursday in the area of the Alice Griffith Apartments at Arelious Walker Drive and Fitzgerald Avenue in the Bayview District, according to police.

Hayes is the sixth person to have been killed in a homicide in the Bayview District this year.