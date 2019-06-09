Vegetation fire burns in Santa Clara County amid high heat

A vegetation fire near U.S. Highway 101 between South San Jose and Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County has consumed approximately 100 acres and is 30 percent contained as of early Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, dubbed the Malech Fire after the nearby Malech Road, was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The San Jose Fire Department is helping Cal Fire fight the fire.

The entire Bay Area will be under a “red flag warning” throughout the weekend, brought on by a combination of hot temperatures, strong winds and an abundance of dry vegetation.

