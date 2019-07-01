Vaping sales ban opponents to submit signatures for November measure

Juul-funded group plans to fight legislation by Supervisor Shamann Walton before it takes effect

Voters will likely have a chance in November to overturn a vaping sales ban approved by the Board of Supervisors last week.

The Juul-funded Coalition for Reasonable Vaping Regulation announced late Monday that it will submit the necessary signatures Tuesday to the Department of Elections to place a measure on the November ballot that would overturn the ban.

The ban is currently set to take effect in about seven months.

A spokesperson said the group collected over 20,000 signatures, more than twice the roughly 9,000 signatures it needed to gather by July 8 to place the measure on the ballot.

Supervisor Shamann Walton introduced the legislation banning the sales of vaping products to keep them out of the hands of youth, which won the unanimous backing of the Board of Supevisors as well as Mayor London Breed.

Juul Labs, which is based in San Francisco and manufactures vaping products, has spent more than $500,000 on the November effort so far.