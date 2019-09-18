Photo courtesy of University of California

UC President Janet Napolitano to step down next year

University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Thursday that she plans to step down next August after seven years at the head of the UC system.

Napolitano, the first female president of the system that includes 10 campuses, five medical centers and three nationally affiliated labs, made the announcement at the UC Board of Regents meeting in Los Angeles.

She took over as UC president in September 2013 after serving as secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama and serving as governor of Arizona from 2003 to 2009.

The Board of Regents will be appointing a committee including students, faculty and alumni to start a national search to replace Napolitano.

UC officials cited Napolitano’s accomplishments during her tenure as increasing enrollment and access for California students, stabilizing tuition costs, and overseeing initiatives on climate change, sexual violence and harassment.

“My time at UC has been deeply gratifying and rewarding,” Napolitano said in a news release. “I have been honored and inspired every day to serve this institution alongside incredibly dedicated, passionate people. The decision was tough — and this moment, bittersweet — but the

time is right.”

Previous story
SF supervisors call on health department to ‘pause’ planned relocation of mental health patients
Next story
Teen injured in Bayview hit-and-run collision

Just Posted

Central Subway project projected to run $55 million over budget

San Francisco’s $1.6 billion Central Subway is roughly $55 million in the… Continue reading

Newsom, Becerra lash out at Trump plan to rescind California emissions standards

In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, Trump said that revoking California’s authority to impose emissions standards will help make cars more affordable.

Legislation reclassifying many contract workers as employees signed into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed Assembly Bill 5 into law to… Continue reading

HUD secretary calls for increased deregulation after tour of Potrero Hill public housing

Carson calls for greater ‘cooperation’ between local, federal officials but offers no additional funds

Suspect in high-profile waterfront attack ordered to stand trial

Judge adds charge against Austin James Vincent for alleged criminal threats

Most Read