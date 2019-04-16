Uber’s JUMP bikes had the same defective brakes as recalled Ford GoBikes

Uber’s JUMP e-bikes in San Francisco used the same allegedly faulty brakes as Lyft’s recalled Ford GoBike Plus e-bikes, the San Francisco Examiner has learned.

Lyft’s bikes reportedly featured brakes that stop riders too forcibly, sometimes sending people careening over their handlebars.

Uber’s allegedly dangerous e-bikes were pulled from The City late last year but the company is still “in the process” of taking them off other cities’ streets, the company confirmed.

“Late last year we introduced an updated model bike with a new brake system,” said Uber spokesperson Davis White, in a statement. “Our older bikes have Shimano brakes but with a hardware modification to improve braking.”

But though each company removed the problematic bikes from San Francisco, how each company did so is a story in contrasts.

Last Sunday, when its braking issues emerged, Lyft sent out notices to customers, contacted press, and published a blog post. But Uber was silent on JUMP’s braking problems until news of Lyft’s issues emerged, according to a Tuesday Washington Post report.

The revelation comes at a time of flux for San Francisco and dockless bikes. At Tuesday’s San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors meeting, agency staff are set to present a proposal to open dockless bikeshare permitting to any company who applies. Right now, that permit is only available to Uber’s JUMP service.

SFMTA spokesperson Paul Rose confirmed Tuesday that JUMP did not notify SFMTA its older bikes had braking issues. Cheryl Brinkman, who sits on the SFMTA Board of Directors, expressed concern that Lyft’s braking issue was so well publicized, while issues with Uber’s JUMP bikes were not.

“That was under the time frame of the permit,” Brinkman said Tuesday. “I will ask at the board meeting today if we’re following up on that.”

But, she made clear, Uber “should have” notified SFMTA “if they’re causing safety concerns. Just like Lyft notified everybody, Uber should have notified everybody.”

News of Uber’s braking woes come just days after Lyft announced it would disable and remove its e-bikes for the exact same braking problems. Those e-bikes are called Ford GoBike Plus in San Francisco but are also used under different brand names in New York City, and Washington D.C.

Those brakes come from Japanese manufacturer Shimano, which also provided brakes to Uber’s e-bikes.

Jason Henderson, a San Francisco State University professor of geography specializing in urban transportation, told the Examiner the board should scrutinize any bike company permits going before them — and determine if they were violated by braking concerns.

Uber inparticular should draw scrutiny for their silence on braking problems, Henderson said.

“They violated the public trust,” Henderson said Tuesday, adding that SFMTA should conduct “an extensive and exhaustive examination” of the braking issue.

On social media, some San Francisco Ford GoBike riders said they had seen the braking problems first hand.

Twitter user @byJoshuaDavis, an Oakland-based software engineer, reported being “launched over the handlebars a few weeks ago when a motorcycle cut in front of me and stopped in the bike lane,” in a tweet.

The e-assist bikes are especially popular in San Francisco for helping riders climb The City’s many steep hills.