Two teens arrested, one man sought in shooting at Tanforan mall

Police are asking for assistance in locating an 18-year-old man suspected of firing at a group inside of the mall.

The teenagers have been booked for charges related to attemped murder and conspiracy in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at the Tanforan Mall. (Courtesy photo)

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to Tuesday’s shooting at a San Bruno shopping mall that left four people injured, including two teenagers.

San Francisco resident Deandre Lejon Gantt, 18, has been idenitifed as one of the shooters in the incident and remains at large, authorities said on Saturday.

After executing search warrants on two San Francisco homes on Saturday, San Bruno and San Francsico police officers arrested a 16-year-old male who allegedly fired gunshots during a dispute at the Tanforan Mall on Tuesday. A 15-year-old male who is suspected of acting “in concert with the shooter” was also taken into custody, according to a statement released by the San Bruno Police Department.

The teenagers have been booked at the San Mateo County Youth Services Center for charges related to attemped murder and conspiracy.

The San Bruno Police Department’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. Members of the public with information about the incident are asked to contact the department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com