Police have cordoned off streets in the area of Sixth and Mission streets after a shooting. (Laura Waxmann/S.F. Examiner)

Two people taken to the hospital after South of Market shooting

Suspect fled the area and remains at large

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officer Joseph Tomlinson said shots were fired Sixth and Mission streets around 1:38 p.m. Responding officers found two male victims on the ground with gunshot wounds, both of whom were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and had not yet been located as of shortly before 3 p.m.

Residents and witnesses gathered in the area after the shooting said the two victims had been shot by a third person, possibly after a fight.

Chris Baker said he was inside a building nearby when he heard three consecutive shots and saw paramedics transport two people.

Streets are cordoned off and some buses may be rerouting around the area. No arrests appear to have been made.

 

Two people were taken to the hospital after a South of Market shooting on Friday May 24, 2019. (Laura Waxmann/S.F. Examiner)

