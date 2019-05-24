Two people taken to the hospital after South of Market shooting

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officer Joseph Tomlinson said shots were fired Sixth and Mission streets around 1:38 p.m. Responding officers found two male victims on the ground with gunshot wounds, both of whom were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and had not yet been located as of shortly before 3 p.m.

Residents and witnesses gathered in the area after the shooting said the two victims had been shot by a third person, possibly after a fight.

Chris Baker said he was inside a building nearby when he heard three consecutive shots and saw paramedics transport two people.

Streets are cordoned off and some buses may be rerouting around the area. No arrests appear to have been made.

(South of Market, San Francisco) Two Shot in SOMA — Active crime scene on 6th St near Mission St. Two victims are en route to a local hospital. Updates here: https://t.co/hXmnAmAbO0 #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/f60Htz5hMo — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) May 24, 2019