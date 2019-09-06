Two mountain lion sightings reported in San Francisco

San Francisco park officials on Friday announced two confirmed mountain lion sightings in the city in recent weeks

San Francisco park officials on Friday announced two confirmed mountain lion sightings in the city in recent weeks, one at Golden Gate Park and the other at Lake Merced in the southeast part of the city.

Warning signs have been posted by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, along with San Francisco Animal Care and Control and the

state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A mountain lion was spotted this past Tuesday in the west end ofGolden Gate Park, and another sighting was reported Aug. 21 in the Lake Merced area. Neither report indicated aggressive behavior toward humans, park officials said.

The park department said mountain lion attacks toward humans are rare, but asks people to keep pets on leash, keep a close eye on small children in areas where the big cats have been spotted, and to avoid hiking, biking or jogging alone at dawn, dusk or at night.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion is asked to call 311.