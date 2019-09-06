(Courtesy photo)

Two mountain lion sightings reported in San Francisco

San Francisco park officials on Friday announced two confirmed mountain lion sightings in the city in recent weeks

San Francisco park officials on Friday announced two confirmed mountain lion sightings in the city in recent weeks, one at Golden Gate Park and the other at Lake Merced in the southeast part of the city.

Warning signs have been posted by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, along with San Francisco Animal Care and Control and the

state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A mountain lion was spotted this past Tuesday in the west end ofGolden Gate Park, and another sighting was reported Aug. 21 in the Lake Merced area. Neither report indicated aggressive behavior toward humans, park officials said.

The park department said mountain lion attacks toward humans are rare, but asks people to keep pets on leash, keep a close eye on small children in areas where the big cats have been spotted, and to avoid hiking, biking or jogging alone at dawn, dusk or at night.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion is asked to call 311.

Previous story
BART to vote on spending $227 million for new headquarters

Just Posted

Sordid details emerge in abuse of patients at Laguna Honda Hospital

19 patients were photographed without their consent. Three of them were naked.

SF Public Defender demands answers over mentally ill inmates languishing in jail

San Francisco’s shortage of mental health beds could be leaving some mentally… Continue reading

Power restored after outage affecting area north of Chase Center arena

Fire department reported electrical vault fire

SF to rename Julius Kahn Playground to Presidio Wall Playground

A San Francisco parks commission committee Thursday recommended a new name for… Continue reading

Caltrain ridership levels off after 15-year boom and commuters could feel the effects

Since 2004, Caltrain’s ridership has taken off like a runaway train. Now,… Continue reading

Most Read