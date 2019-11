San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in the Bayview District on Tuesday night that left two people injured.

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds but are reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Oakdale Avenue. Police have not released any details about the suspect.

