Two men injured in separate shootings Tuesday

Shootings on Treasure Island, in Diamond Heights injures two.

Two men were injured in separate shootings in San Francisco on Tuesday, one on Treasure Island and the other in the city’s Diamond Heights neighborhood, according to police.

The first shooting was reported at about 1:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mariner Drive.

A suspect shot the 20-year-old victim during an argument and then fled. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.

A detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, was not immediately available from police.Then at about 7:50 p.m., another shooting was reported in the area of 29th and Diamond streets near the city’s 29th and Diamond Open Space destination, according to police.

The 23-year-old victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police have made at least one arrest in the case, but more details were not released as of Wednesday morning.

Dan McMenamin, Bay City News

