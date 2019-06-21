Two injured in China Basin stabbing, carjacking

Police still searching for suspects in the crimes near Oracle Park

Police responded to a carjacking and a stabbing within blocks of each other near Oracle Park Thursday.

The carjacking occurred Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Third Street around 1:40 p.m , according to police.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was assaulted by a man armed with a gun. He was not injured in the attacked

The suspect, who is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, stole his vehicle, wallet and backpack and fled west on Brannan Street.

Later that day, around 9:30 p.m., a man was stabbed between Second and King streets.

The victim, a 50-year old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect, a 30-year old man, remains at large.