Two injured in China Basin stabbing, carjacking

Police still searching for suspects in the crimes near Oracle Park

Police responded to a carjacking and a stabbing within blocks of each other near Oracle Park Thursday.

The carjacking occurred Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Third Street around 1:40 p.m , according to police.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was assaulted by a man armed with a gun. He was not injured in the attacked

The suspect, who is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, stole his vehicle, wallet and backpack and fled west on Brannan Street.

Later that day, around 9:30 p.m., a man was stabbed between Second and King streets.

The victim, a 50-year old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect, a 30-year old man, remains at large.

Previous story
Homeless director says thousands pay excessive rents in supportive housing
Next story
SF DA George Gascon could enter Los Angeles race

Just Posted

Man tapped to lead SF emergency department arrested in Stockton for spousal abuse

San Francisco’s newest top emergency official was arrested in Stockton, CA on… Continue reading

SF DA George Gascon could enter Los Angeles race

New York Times reporting Gascon could challenge Jackie Lacey for DA

Big Clusterfest acts head indoors

Three-day comedy, music showcase starts today in Civic Center

Feds award BART part of $1.2 billion grant to ease crowding and buy 300 new trains

Announcement came as agency was poised to hold Twitter “town hall” on need for funds

Rec and Park cuts operating hours at Noe Valley dog park

Neighbors complained of noise, conflict with dog owners

Most Read