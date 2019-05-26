Twelve people displaced in early morning Hunters Point fire

Fire spread to nearby building before it was contained

Twelve people and one dog were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a home in Hunters Point early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Approximately 70 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was first reported at 4:04 a.m. in the 1500 block of Innes Avenue. A second alarm was called at 4:16 a.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The fire was kept mostly limited to the three-story, single-family structure, but also spread to another building nearby, Baxter said.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.