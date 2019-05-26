Twelve people displaced in early morning Hunters Point fire

Twelve people and one dog were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a home in Hunters Point early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
Approximately 70 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was first reported at 4:04 a.m. in the 1500 block of Innes Avenue. A second alarm was called at 4:16 a.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
The fire was kept mostly limited to the three-story, single-family structure, but also spread to another building nearby, Baxter said.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.
SFFD Crews on scene with 2nd alarm #fire on the 1500 block of Innes in the Bayview Hunters Point area of #SF. @shamannwalton @KTVU @kron4news pic.twitter.com/7G9U8m8kFk
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 26, 2019