Transit working group formed to recommend improvements to Muni service

Muni has come under fire in the past year for issues including a shortage of drivers, faulty sensors on train doors and troubled relations with contractors on major projects. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Monday that she is creating a working group to review Municipal Railway service and how to improve it.

The working group, which will include transit experts, labor leaders and other advocates, will look at Muni’s current bus and rail service and recommend actions the city can take.

The creation of the group comes during a turbulent time for the agency, which had its director of transportation Ed Reiskin announce in April that he will be resigning in August after eight years in the job.

Muni has faced criticism in recent months for issues such as problematic sensors on new light-rail vehicle doors, a reported shortage in bus drivers, and allegations of incomplete background checks for contractors.

The working group will be co-chaired by Ed Harrington, the former city controller, and Gwyneth Borden, the incoming chair of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors.

The group will complete its assessment and release a report by January, according to the mayor’s office.

“Muni has to work for everyone — for people commuting to work, for people getting to appointments, for people who are just trying to live their lives,” Breed said in a news release.

“That requires us continuing to invest in new trains and buses, but also looking at the system as a whole to see how we can make improvements,” she said. “I want to thank this group of experts for committing to create a roadmap to transform Muni and make it work for the people of San Francisco.”