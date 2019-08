The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible missing man who may be riding on the 29 or 54 Muni lines.

The man is described as a 78-year-old Asian male named Guan Gu, according to the SFMTA. He is 5 feet 10 and 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, and wearing a brown jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to notify a Muni operator or the San Francisco Police Department.