‘Transit data error’ stops Google Maps from loading SF Muni directions

SFMTA reports issue should be fixed within 24-48 hours

If you’re trying to use Google Maps to plan a Muni trip in San Francisco today, you’re out of luck.

Google Maps’ Muni trip-planning functionality is on the fritz.

The problem is a “transit data error,” according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which notified Muni riders of the issue in an alert Tuesday evening.

However, a fix is on the way.

“We corrected the issue with Google the same day that the issue was discovered and expect transit data to return to Google Maps within 24-48 hours,” an agency staffer wrote.

Notably, the problem was unique to Google Maps, and did not impact any of the other various smartphone services that use SFMTA Muni data.

SFMTA spokesperson Paul Rose explained the mishap: In an effort to get “the most accurate” information on replacement shuttles aimed at shoring up train service on the T-Third line this coming weekend, SFMTA “submitted a data set that contained an error.”

That error-ridden dataset threw off Google’s trip planning functionality.

“We immediately corrected the data and are working with Google, who is expediting their upload process, to get everything back up by tomorrow or Friday,” Rose added.

Google did not respond to requests for comment before this story was published.

This story has been updated with an explanation of the data error from SFMTA.