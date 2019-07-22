Comedy club fighting for its survival wins legacy business status

The Punch Line, once threatened with eviction by August, ‘optimistic’ about lease talks with landlord

Comedians including W. Kamau Bell and Dave Chappelle rallied with city officials including supervisors Ahsha Safai, Hillary Ronen, Shamann Walton and Matt Haney and City Administrator Naomi Kelly in May to call for efforst to save The Punch Line Comedy Club from closure. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

After being threatened with the loss of their lease this spring, a representative of the Punch Line Comedy Club said Monday that management is now “optimistic” about ongoing negotiations with its landlord and Google — which is leasing parts of the building — over a lease extension.

While the club’s lease is up in August, shows have been commissioned through the end of September due to a month-long extension grace period written into its lease, according to the Punch Line representative.

The San Francisco Examiner previously reported on efforts to save the Punch Line following news that the lease on its 444 Battery St. home is set to expire next month. The building’s owner, Stanley Morgan, was unwilling to negotiate an extension at the time, and the club’s supporters feared that its impending displacement would come as a result of Google moving in.

Sources close to the issue have told the Examiner that while ongoing talks have yet to result in an inked deal, the parties involved are inching toward a settlement. The Examiner has learned that the club’s supporters are seeking a minimum 10-year lease extension.

On Monday, the club was granted legacy business status through a city program that aims to preserve independent, locally-owned and long-running San Francisco businesses by providing financial incentives for property owners who agree to 10-year-lease extensions. State law does not allow restrictions on commercial leases.

The status is granted to businesses nominated by a city supervisor that meet certain criteria, including having operated in The City for 30 years or longer.

In the Punch Line’s legacy business application, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who nominated the club for the designation, indicated that the legacy status “will provide an additional basis for its ongoing success at its current, original location, as well as peace of mind for the longtime employees.”

Peskin, whose office is facilitating the negotiations, in May introduced interim zoning controls to temporarily prevent the building’s conversion from entertainment use to another use, such as office space, for a total of 18 months.

The Punch Line, operated by Live Nation Worldwide Inc., is The City’s longest running comedy club, featuring shows at least six nights a week for the past 40 years.

“I don’t know how to explain to you what a comedy clubs means to a comic — it’s a cathedral, a classroom, an incubator, it’s so many things,” said Comedian Will Durst, at Monday’s Small Business Commission hearing on the Punch Line’s legacy application. “It’s a public utility of this town, it’s not just a comedy club.”

Local comedian Nato Green called the Punch Line a “community and a home.”

“We have been through marriages divorces, addiction and recovery, all of that stuff,” said Green. “This club has the kind of juju that comics talk about that lives in the walls, that can’t be reproduced, fabricated or conjured up…it has to grow authentically.”

The Punch Line has been operating at its current location since 1978, and has hosted and helped launch the careers of a number of prominent comedians including Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Ellen Degeneres, Wanda Sykes, Drew Carey, Chris Rock, Zach Galifianakis, Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, W. Kamau Bell and Dave Chappelle.

In May, Chappelle was among those calling on Google and the Punch Line’s landlord to work with the club’s management on a lease extension. Chappelle said he first performed at the club at age 18.

In response to public outcry, Google confirmed in a statement published in May that it had leased a space inside 444 Battery St., nextdoor to the Punch Line, and that rather than displacing it, the tech giant planned to join the fight to save it.

On Monday, Google did not immediately return a request for comment on the progress of the ongoing negotiations.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from a club spokesperson.