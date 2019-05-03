Tesla catches fire in Sunset District garage

Firefighters on Friday morning extinguished a blaze that damaged a Tesla Model S parked in an Outer Sunset District garage, fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight in the 1300 block of 26th Avenue.

Fire officials did not say what caused the car to catch fire, but said it didn’t appear to be suspicious.

When crews arrived, the Tesla, which was not plugged in, showed smoke coming from near the right rear tire, according to fire officials.

The car had moderate damage and was removed from the garage after the fire was extinguished.