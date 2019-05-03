(Courtesy photo)

Tesla catches fire in Sunset District garage

Car suffered moderate damage in midnight blaze

Firefighters on Friday morning extinguished a blaze that damaged a Tesla Model S parked in an Outer Sunset District garage, fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight in the 1300 block of 26th Avenue.

Fire officials did not say what caused the car to catch fire, but said it didn’t appear to be suspicious.

When crews arrived, the Tesla, which was not plugged in, showed smoke coming from near the right rear tire, according to fire officials.

The car had moderate damage and was removed from the garage after the fire was extinguished.

Previous story
Surge pricing for nonresident admission at tourist attractions clears first hurdle
Next story
Nonprofit strikes deal to buy historic Mission District building

Just Posted

Ex-cop in racist text scandal had past allegations of excessive force

The claims, which were not sustained, were made public under a new state transparency law

Nonprofit strikes deal to buy historic Mission District building

MEDA aims to purchase Redstone Labor Temple to keep artists, community groups from displacement

LGBTQ cultural district proposed for the Castro greenlit at first public hearing

LGBTQ cultural district could help protect community against gentrification

Yes, there are tickets to see ‘Hamilton’

Show extended through Jan. 5 at the Orpheum

Shooting outside CCSF’s Mission campus leaves one man dead

Witnesses say victim was sleeping in his car at 22nd and Bartlett when the shooting occurred

Most Read