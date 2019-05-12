The scene of a fatal vehicle collision in the Tenderloin on Saturday, May 12, 2019 (Courtesy Supervisor Matt Haney)

Pedestrian killed in Tenderloin collision with Golden Gate Transit bus

Official says the man ‘fell backward’ into traffic while crossing the street

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a public transit bus while crossing the street in the Tenderloin late Saturday evening.

The Golden Gate Transit bus was turning right onto Hyde Street from Golden Gate Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. when the man “fell backward” into the traffic lane, according to police and a spokesperson for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

Spokesperson Priya Clemens said the victim “hit his head on the bus and then on the ground.”

The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries when police arrived. A police spokesperson said he died after being taken to a local hospital.

Clemens said the driver waited at the intersection for the pedestrian to cross in front of the bus before turning.

“Our driver immediately underwent standard drug and alcohol testing and is on (administrative) leave until the investigation is resolved,” Clemens said.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the neighborhood on the Board of Supervisors, arrived at the scene soon after the collision occurred.

On Twitter, he called for the installation of turn signals at the intersection like the ones recently installed nearby at Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street.

“The (Tenderloin) has some of the most dangerous intersections in the city,” Haney said Sunday. “We need to implement NOW what we’ve recently put in place a block away—no turns while pedestrians are crossing, traffic slowing, better lighting.”

Haney said the victim was a 66-year-old man who lived in the neighborhood.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm his identity.

This post has been updated to include additional information.

