Suspect remained at large as of Monday

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting San Francisco’s Bayview District on Friday, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday.

The victim was shot by an unknown suspect around 5:15 p.m. at Middle Point Road and Hare St., according to police.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and no arrest had been reported as of Monday morning.

-By Theophile Larcher, Special to the S.F. Examiner