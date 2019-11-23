Tartine Bakery closed by health department for “mice droppings” in food prep area

A rodent infestation temporarily shuttered the Mission District’s popular Tartine Bakery on Friday, according to health department officials.

Rodent droppings were identified “on food and food contact surfaces” during “two separate inspections,” according to Veronica Vien, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Public Health. As of Saturday, the bakery remained closed, and a sign posted in its storefront window pointed to “emergency maitenance issues.”

Tartine remained open after a November 19 inspection during which the infestation was first discovered by an inspector, and given the opportunity to correct the violations, said Vien.

The inspector noted “mice droppings along [the] floor [and] walls” of a rear prep room in the bakery.

The inspector’s report directed the bakery to “eliminate rodent activity and immediately have [a] licensed pest conrol operator service [the] facility.”

Other problems discovered during that inspection included food not being stored at the proper temperatures.

During a scheduled re-inspection on Friday, Tartine’s permit to operate was suspended “due to an imminent public health risk.” While food storing issues had been addressed and a refrigerator fixed, the mice droppings remained, and were found on top of “bags of flour” and “adjacent to food bags,” per the inspection report.

The bakery will remain closed until the health department gives it the greenlight to reopen. A third inspection is scheduled for November 25.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

