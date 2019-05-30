Suspended police officer at center of racist text scandal sentenced for bank robberies

A suspended San Francisco police officer was sentenced in federal court Thursday to two years and six months in prison for robbing two banks in the city last year.

Rain Daugherty, 46, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge William Orrick of San Francisco to serve three years on supervised release after completion of his term. He pleaded guilty in February to robbing two banks in the Sunset and Richmond districts of a total of $10,500.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of three years and one month, while defense attorney Elizabeth Falk asked for two years. Falk said Daugherty had become addicted to opiates that he started taking following wrist surgery.

Daugherty was one of nine officers accused in administrative charges in 2015 of sending racist, sexist and homophobic text messages in 2011 and 2012. The disciplinary proceedings were held up until last year by a eventually unsuccessful lawsuit led by Daugherty.

Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak said Thursday that the disciplinary proceedings are an ongoing matter before the San Francisco Police Commission. He said Daugherty’s current status is suspension without pay.

In a separate case pending in San Mateo County Superior Court, Daugherty is accused of stealing $13,000 from an elderly man with dementia.

-Julia Cheever, Bay City News