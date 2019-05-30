Rain Daugherty (Courtesy SFPD)

Suspended police officer at center of racist text scandal sentenced for bank robberies

Rain Daugherty also accused of elder fraud in San Mateo County

A suspended San Francisco police officer was sentenced in federal court Thursday to two years and six months in prison for robbing two banks in the city last year.

Rain Daugherty, 46, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge William Orrick of San Francisco to serve three years on supervised release after completion of his term. He pleaded guilty in February to robbing two banks in the Sunset and Richmond districts of a total of $10,500.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of three years and one month, while defense attorney Elizabeth Falk asked for two years. Falk said Daugherty had become addicted to opiates that he started taking following wrist surgery.

Daugherty was one of nine officers accused in administrative charges in 2015 of sending racist, sexist and homophobic text messages in 2011 and 2012. The disciplinary proceedings were held up until last year by a eventually unsuccessful lawsuit led by Daugherty.

Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak said Thursday that the disciplinary proceedings are an ongoing matter before the San Francisco Police Commission. He said Daugherty’s current status is suspension without pay.

In a separate case pending in San Mateo County Superior Court, Daugherty is accused of stealing $13,000 from an elderly man with dementia.

-Julia Cheever, Bay City News

Transit enthusiasts rally to rescue 'rare' Muni bus headed for auction

Transit enthusiasts rally to rescue 'rare' Muni bus headed for auction

1994 New Flyer one of the last vehicles of its kind

Prosecutors: Shooter 'executed' unsuspecting mechanic near SF gas station

Son said Thomas Walsh was killed while helping a friend fix his car

Driver in stolen car injures two pedestrians, strikes multiple vehicles while fleeing police

Chase began after officers attempted to stop vehicle in the Tenderloin

Good Day May 30-June 1, 2019

Sex and the City Live!, San Francisco Symphony, Redwood City Music on the Square, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Dead & Company, Flicks & Grooves, Cisco Adler, Rachael Sage, Sego, Pablo Dylan, Deborah Voight and San Francisco Boys Chorus, Sandor Russo, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble

New subsidy program could make senior housing more affordable

Proposal by Board President Norman Yee would affect units currently in pipeline

