A suspect burglarized a San Francisco firehouse more than a week ago and made off with a firefighter badge, nameplate and uniform shirt, police said Monday.

The burglary occurred on May 24 at about 2 p.m. at Station 19, located at 390 Buckingham Way near Stonestown Galleria police said.

The suspect allegedly entered the firehouse through an unlocked front door, took the items and fled, according to police.

Police did not give a description of the suspect, who had not been arrested as of Monday.