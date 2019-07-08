Suspect killed while fleeing police identified as San Mateo resident

A man who was struck by a car and killed while fleeing from police on Thursday has been identified as 53-year-old San Mateo resident Damon Cooper.

Cooper was a suspect in an assault at the Balbao Park Muni station that was reported around 4:57 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Responding officers arrived and saw someone later identified as Cooper run onto northbound Interstate Highway 280 in the area of Geneva Avenue, where the vehicle and hit and killed him, police said.

The assault victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No other details about the case were immediately available.