Suspect in fatal stabbing charged with murder, attempted murder

San Francisco prosecutors filed charges today against a man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood that occurred late Sunday evening.

Salvador Chavez, 41, of San Francisco, is accused of fatally assaulting 42-year-old Bruno Niedzielski of San Francisco late Sunday evening on Gilman Avenue, between Hayes and Ingalls streets.

Police found Niedzielski suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chavez was arrested at the scene of the attack on the same day, according to a police spokesperson.

The District Attorney’s office has filed three charges against Chavez including murder with a knife, assault and attempted murder.

Details surrounding the ‘attempted murder’ charge remain unclear, but a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said it was for an additional victim.

Chavez is expected to appear in court for the first time Wednesday.

