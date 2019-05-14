The suspect in a Bayview-Hunters Point homicide will appear in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday. (Examiner file photo)

Suspect in fatal stabbing charged with murder, attempted murder

Salvador Chavez was arrested in the death of 42-year-old Bruno Niedzielski

San Francisco prosecutors filed charges today against a man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood that occurred late Sunday evening.

Salvador Chavez, 41, of San Francisco, is accused of fatally assaulting 42-year-old Bruno Niedzielski of San Francisco late Sunday evening on Gilman Avenue, between Hayes and Ingalls streets.

Police found Niedzielski suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chavez was arrested at the scene of the attack on the same day, according to a police spokesperson.

The District Attorney’s office has filed three charges against Chavez including murder with a knife, assault and attempted murder.

Details surrounding the ‘attempted murder’ charge remain unclear, but a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said it was for an additional victim.

Chavez is expected to appear in court for the first time Wednesday.

vtence@sfexaminer.com

