Suspect arrested, then released in 2016 fatal nightclub shooting

Police suspect Jesse Jones, 29, of murder in a killing at The EndUp nightclub

A suspect in the deadly shooting of a man at a South of Market nightclub more than two years ago has been released from custody after police arrested him last week on suspicion of murder, according to authorites.

Jesse Jones, 29, was arrested in Fairfield last Thursday in connection with the killing of 26-year-old John Sanyaolu outside The EndUp nightclub at Sixth and Harrison streets on the early morning of Oct. 2, 2016.

Officer Adam Lobsinger, a San Francisco police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest Tuesday.

Jail records show Jones was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges. But he appears to have been released after prosecutors declined to file formal charges against him.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said the case needed further investigation.

Sanyaolu, a Stockton resident, was leaving the nightclub with a group of friends at around 2:25 a.m. when a fight broke out. Sanyaolu was shot multiple times. He died after being taken to the hospital alongside two other men who were also shot during the confrontation.

Police said at the time that at least one unidentified suspect fled the scene.

The following year, police held a press conference with the family to ask witnesses to come forward.

Sanyaolu’s mother, Funmi Oyewole, described him as “a gentle man whose death has caused me and the rest of my family and friends terrible heartaches and untold hardships.”

“He was the family clown and always smiling and goofing around,” said his sister, Whitney Omitade. “He also had a big heart and was always a person you could reach out to.”

The San Francisco Examiner could not immediately reach the family for comment Wednesday.

Sanyaolu was the second person killed at The Endup in 2016.

That June, 19-year-old Sean Ford of San Francisco died at the hospital after being shot inside the nightclub.

Police arrested two men in connection with that shooting but charges against the pair were later dropped after a preliminary hearing.

Police have asked anyone with information on Sanyaolu’s killing to call (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

