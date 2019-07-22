Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of SF grocery store owner

Eleasia Fraise booked in 2017 death of Konstantinos ‘Gus’ Vardakastanis

Konstantinos “Gus” Vardakastanis (Courtesy photo)

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of the beloved owner of a chain of grocery stores in San Francisco, police said Monday.

Eleasia Fraise, of San Francisco, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Stockton last Tuesday on a warrant for charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run driving causing injury.

On Sept. 22, 2017, a driver killed 56-year-old Konstantinos “Gus” Vardakastanis while speeding near Toland Street and Jerrold Avenue in the Bayview.

Vardakastanis founded Haight-Ashbury Produce in 1981 and later Noriega Produce in 1985 and Gus’s Community Market in 2015. He was reportedly shopping for produce at a wholesale market when he was killed.

Police had not announced an arrest in the hit-and-run until Monday.

Fraise was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail before being transferred to San Francisco County Jail on Sunday morning.

She has also been charged with arson, conspiracy to commit a crime and driving without a license.

Fraise is being held on $200,000 bail.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

 

Eleasia Fraise, 20, of San Francisco, faces charges including vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, arson, conspiracy to commit a crime and driving without a license. (Courtesy SFPD)

