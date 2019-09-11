Photo courtesy of Pablo Jimenez.

Steam billowing from top of Salesforce Tower prompts response from firefighters

Fire department officials quickly determined that the Salesforce Tower was not on fire.

A plume of apparent smoke that emanated from the Salesforce tower early Tuesday morning was not caused by a fire, San Francsisco Fire Department officials confrimed.

At approximately 7 a.m., the fire department tweeted that it was responding to a reported “smoke investigation” at the Salesforce Tower — the tallest building on San Francsico’s skyline — at 415 Mission St., but quickly determined that it was steam from a vent.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, members of the public took to social media to draw attention to what some perceived as smoke potentially caused by a fire at the top of the skyscraper.

“It’s 9/11 and the Salesforce Tower is smoking,” wrote Twitter user Pablo Jimenez.

“Our Crews along with Salesforce building management were able to quickly determine that this was steam venting only. This incident is resolved. Thank you to the alert public who called 911 to report,” fire officials said in a tweet.

