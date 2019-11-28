Statues of Spanish explorer, king defaced by vandals near Lake Merced

A statue of Captain Juan Bautista de Anza and Carlos III of Spain located near San Francisco’s Lake Merced have been defaced with red paint.

Photos shared with the San Francisco Examiner on Thanksgiving Day show the words “Decolonize” and “This is stolen land” painted on the statues.

Bautista de Anza, a Spanish explorer, is credited with establishing an overland route from Mexico to the Pacific Coast of California and establishing a mission at what would become San Francisco, and Carlos III was a Spanish king. Both statues were moved from Justin Herman Plaza to Lake Merced in 2003.

It is unclear when the stautes were defaced and by whom. A request for comment to the San Francisco Police Department was not immediately returned.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Dozens of CCSF part-time instructors lose benefits, jobs after spring class cuts

Just Posted

Street Sheet celebrates 30 years of giving the homeless a voice — and an income

Since it was first published in 1989, the Street Sheet has given… Continue reading

Holiday Events: It’s Christmastime in The City

Trim the tree, slide on skates or do some holiday shopping

Muni reports sharp drop in crime

Agency attributes improvement to engineering changes, increased surveillance and patrols

Off-duty cop arrested after alleged DUI collision outside police headquarters

An off-duty police officer was arrested Monday night on suspicion of driving… Continue reading

SF agency approves 85-unit housing development on Third Street

Latest OCII data shows 20,782 applied for 359 affordable housing units

Most Read