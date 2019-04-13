State legislation could allow SF to charge drivers on “crooked street”

In an attempt to straighten-out traffic along San Francisco’s most “crooked street,” Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, is proposing legislation that would allow San Francisco to charge drivers for making a trip down Lombard Street.

In addition to a fee, the legislation would also establish a reservation program, meaning drivers would have to reserve spots in advance to go down the famously crooked part, between Hyde and Leavenworth streets, according to Ting’s office.

In addition to easing congestion in the area, the proposed program would also bring relief to residents living near the busy tourist attraction.

Ting is expected to announce more details about the legislation on Monday.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani will join Ting. She plans to announce a resolution to support Ting’s proposal.

In 2017, former Mayor Mark Farrell, a supervisor at the time, called for a similar program and released a report in partnership with the San Francisco County Transportation Authority with recommendations on how to better manage traffic and protect the safety of residents and tourists.

According to transportation authority, average capacity on the street is about 220 vehicles per hour.

Past attempts to address traffic concerns on Lombard Street have failed.