State legislation could allow SF to charge drivers on “crooked street”

Assemblymember Phil Ting to announce details Monday

In an attempt to straighten-out traffic along San Francisco’s most “crooked street,” Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, is proposing legislation that would allow San Francisco to charge drivers for making a trip down Lombard Street.

In addition to a fee, the legislation would also establish a reservation program, meaning drivers would have to reserve spots in advance to go down the famously crooked part, between Hyde and Leavenworth streets, according to Ting’s office.

In addition to easing congestion in the area, the proposed program would also bring relief to residents living near the busy tourist attraction.

Ting is expected to announce more details about the legislation on Monday.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani will join Ting. She plans to announce a resolution to support Ting’s proposal.

In 2017, former Mayor Mark Farrell, a supervisor at the time, called for a similar program and released a report in partnership with the San Francisco County Transportation Authority with recommendations on how to better manage traffic and protect the safety of residents and tourists.

According to transportation authority, average capacity on the street is about 220 vehicles per hour.

Past attempts to address traffic concerns on Lombard Street have failed.

Previous story
SFPD adds more traffic cops to their ranks

Just Posted

On Guard: JUUL hires former dueling campaign consultants, hinting at big-money ballot fight to come over vape ban

Also: Letters from residents show support for waterfront Navigation Center as well as opposition

SFPD adds more traffic cops to their ranks

Street scofflaws beware: More traffic cops will soon roam San Francisco’s streets.… Continue reading

San Francisco officials call Trump proposal to release immigrants in sanctuary cities “scare tactics”

President’s tweet the latest jab at cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities

SFPD releases first secret police files under new transparency law

The records stem from a 2010 shooting in which an officer opened fire

Armed police or unarmed ambassadors? BART weighs conflicting visions for passenger safety

Agency’s proposed annual budget includes $2 million more for police, $500k more for fare inspectors

Most Read