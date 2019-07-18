Some BART trains resume stops at Embarcadero after flooding issue

Eastbound BART trains are now stopping at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco Thursday morning after a water drainage issue.

Water falls from the flooded Muni station onto the BART platform at Embarcadero Station on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Muni trains are skipping Embarcadero Station due to flooding on the train platforms.

Eastbound BART trains, however, are now stopping at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco Thursday morning after a water drainage issue forced them to bypass the final downtown station for a short time, according to BART officials.

Separately, a hit-and-run downtown and related police activity in South of Market caused citywide Muni bus delays, as many lines were forced to reroute.

At Embarcadero Station BART’s eastbound station bypass was cleared around 6:35 a.m. after being first reported at 6:12 a.m., BART officials said. Video and images provided by BART showed water pouring down from the Muni level of the station.

Station flooding may be related to Embarcadero Station’s drainage system, according to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson Erica Kato.

“Overnight, crews were testing our fire suppression system, when we discovered that there was a malfunction with the drainage system,” she told the San Francisco Examiner, in an email.

SFMTA is urging Muni riders to catch a train at Montgomery Station as an alternative to Embarcadero Station. Riders can also take BART, which is providing rides as “mutual aid” to Muni riders. N-Judah and T-Third trains are providing normal service beyond Embarcadero Station.

Muni officials said their trains started to bypass the station around 5:30 a.m. Still, the Muni Metro system, which serves more than 140,000 daily riders, has experienced congestion downtown since the incident.

Bay City News contributed to this report.