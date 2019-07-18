Water falls from the flooded Muni station onto the BART platform at Embarcadero Station on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Some BART trains resume stops at Embarcadero after flooding issue

Eastbound BART trains are now stopping at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco Thursday morning after a water drainage issue.

Muni trains are skipping Embarcadero Station due to flooding on the train platforms.

Eastbound BART trains, however, are now stopping at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco Thursday morning after a water drainage issue forced them to bypass the final downtown station for a short time, according to BART officials.

Separately, a hit-and-run downtown and related police activity in South of Market caused citywide Muni bus delays, as many lines were forced to reroute.

At Embarcadero Station BART’s eastbound station bypass was cleared around 6:35 a.m. after being first reported at 6:12 a.m., BART officials said. Video and images provided by BART showed water pouring down from the Muni level of the station.

Station flooding may be related to Embarcadero Station’s drainage system, according to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson Erica Kato.

“Overnight, crews were testing our fire suppression system, when we discovered that there was a malfunction with the drainage system,” she told the San Francisco Examiner, in an email.

SFMTA is urging Muni riders to catch a train at Montgomery Station as an alternative to Embarcadero Station. Riders can also take BART, which is providing rides as “mutual aid” to Muni riders. N-Judah and T-Third trains are providing normal service beyond Embarcadero Station.

Muni officials said their trains started to bypass the station around 5:30 a.m. Still, the Muni Metro system, which serves more than 140,000 daily riders, has experienced congestion downtown since the incident.

joe@sfexaminer.com

Bay City News contributed to this report.

 

Proposed 'IPO tax' pulled from November ballot
One person killed in big-rig hit-and-run

More housing approved for Hunters Point despite contamination concerns

San Francisco has approved initial plans for the construction of more homes at the Hunters Point Shipyard, despite pending litigation over health concerns there.

Tax on Uber, Lyft rides heading to voters

New fee intended to reduce traffic congestion, fund transit

Supes suffer sticker shock over cost of BART's 'fancy tents' to cover escalators

Market Street canopy project to total $91.3M, with around half coming from city transportation bond

Good Day July 18-20, 2019

Margaret Chen, Beta Space: Pae White, Hetal Vasavada, San Francisco Art Book Fair, DeRay Davis, Punk Rock Storytelling, Rodgers + Hammestein’s Cinderella, Leslie Odom Jr., The Taming of the Breakfast Club

Proposed 'IPO tax' pulled from November ballot

Supervisor Mar plans to pursue revised measure in 2020

