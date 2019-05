A man who fell asleep on Muni woke up with a stab wound shortly after midnight Friday, according to police.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital at around 12:15 a.m. from Taraval Street near 32nd Avenue.

Police have not said what Muni line the man was riding, but the L-Taraval train runs through that intersection.

The man was stabbed with a knife, according to police. He is expected to survive.

His assailant has not been identified.

