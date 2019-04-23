Skateboarder killed in SoMa collision with dump truck

A skateboarder was killed after allegedly struck by a dump truck on Seventh Street in between Howard and Mission streets on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A skateboarder was killed in a collision with a dump truck in South of Market on Tuesday, according to police.

The skateboarder, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 26-year-old Pablo Ramirez of San Francisco, appears to have been hit while riding on Seventh Street between Mission and Howard streets at around 12:15 p.m., said police spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca.

Rueca said the skateboarder had life-threatening injuries when officers arrived. But medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

In the afternoon, passerbys stopped to look as the body lay beneath a yellow tarp in the middle of the street near an orange sneaker and an upturned skateboard.

The dump truck was parked ahead of the body with its driver side door ajar as officers interviewed the driver nearby.

One after another, skateboarders arrived at the scene and hurried over to the police tape. Some cried and others wailed in anguish after seeing the aftermath.

Police do not believe the driver was intoxicated or impaired, Rueca said. Officers are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage of the collision.

Ramirez was the 11th person killed in a traffic collision this year, according to police. That total includes seven pedestrians, three people who died in vehicles and one bicyclist.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

Police and the medical examiner remained on the scene Tuesday afternoon following a collision that killed a skateboarder at Seventh and Mission streets. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Police investigate a collision in which a skateboarder was killed after allegedly being struck by a dump truck on Seventh Street in between Howard and Mission streets on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)